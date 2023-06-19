New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Ahead of bypolls for the three Karnataka Legislative Council seats, Congress on Monday named Jagadish Shettar, Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju as candidates.

"The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the bye-elections to the Legislative Council of Karnataka to be elected by the MLAs: Jagadish Shettar, Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju," the letter read.

As per the notification by the Election Commission of India, the bypolls for the three Karnataka Legislative Councils are scheduled on June 30 and the last day to file nominations is June 20.

Following the resignation of Chinchanasur, Laxman Savadi and R Shankar the bypolls are necessitated for the three Karnataka Legislative Councils.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats in the southern state.

Earlier on May 20, eight ministers along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had taken the oath. (ANI)

