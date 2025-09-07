By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs on Monday evening at the Parliament annexe, a day before voting for the Vice-Presidential election.

Also Read | Golden Tips Tea, Iconic 92-Year-Old Indian Brand, Plans Global Expansion, Eyes US and European Markets With Premium Darjeeling Teas.

The meeting is to reinforce the opposition's unity and support for their VP candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, who is also supported by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist," Owaisi wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Also Read | Noida: Man Arrested for Creating Fake Bills Worth INR 10 Crore to Claim INR 1.8 Crore GST Credit in Uttar Pradesh.

The election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected through an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also issued a letter to all its Members of Parliament (MPs), directing them to reach Delhi by September 6.

BJP national president JP Nadda has invited all party MPs for a dinner at his residence on September 6 at 7 pm. On September 7, the MPs have been instructed to attend a party workshop scheduled from 9 am till late evening.

The workshop will continue on September 8 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex. Later that evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)