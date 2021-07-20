New Delhi, July 20: Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will not be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's briefing on COVID-19, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The Centre will brief opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation in the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it.

The briefing is scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday. The government will give detailed information to all opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation across the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We did say that all MPs be called in Central Hall instead of just the Floor Leaders. Everyone must be spoken to. We had said this is done in two slots. We are not attending it as everyone should get to know (COVID situation)." India Records 30,093 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest in 125 Days.

"Today Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19. It will be attended only after he calls a meeting to discuss farm issues," SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress and the CPI (M), had argued that briefing to MPs by the Prime Minister other than in the House when the Parliament is in session would be a wrong precedent. Their demand was that the Prime Minister should speak on all the issues in the House itself and give clarification on the questions of the members.

