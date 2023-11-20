Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is BJP election in-charge of Rajasthan, on Monday accused the Congress of trying to create a wave in its favour by telling lies and said people of the state had decided to remove the Ashok Gehlot government from power.

The campaign for the November 25 elections in Rajasthan is peaking with leaders criss-crossing the state and addressing rallies.

Joshi accused the Congress of not fulfilling promises made to people and claimed that people were not coming to rallies of the state Chief Minister.

He claimed that some Congress candidates are unable to enter villages.

"Today they gave an advertisement that there is a Congress wave. People are not coming to the public meetings of the Chief Minister. They (Congress) kept sleeping for five years... They did not fulfil even one promise. The Congress party thinks that by telling lies, they can create a wave. People have decided to uproot them," Joshi alleged.

He said that Congress wanted to create a wave in its favour by resorting to advertisements.

Joshi also targeted Congress over past remarks of Gehlot relating to Congress leader Sachin Pilot and said people have a good memory.

He referred to "corona" remarks of Gehlot apparently made in reference to Pilot in a video that surfaced earlier this year amid a power tussle in the state.

"Congress is now suffering from corona," Joshi alleged

A video surfaced in January this year in which Gehlot purportedly said that a "big corona" entered the party after the pandemic.

Joshi also referred to claims of Congress leaders that the party will win 156 of 200 seats in the state.

He said Congress is not in a position to bag even 56 seats.

Polling will be held to elect a new assembly in Rajasthan on November 25. Counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with four other states. (ANI)

