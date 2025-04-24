New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday announced that the party workers across all states and districts will hold candlelight marches on April 25 to honour the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X, Venugopal said that the 'Samvidhan Bachhao' rallies scheduled for April 25, 26 stand postponed.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"In solidarity with the victims of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and in strong condemnation of this inhuman act, Congress workers across all states and districts will hold candlelight marches on 25th April 2025 to honour the victims and reaffirm our unity against terrorism," the Congress leader said.

"All Samvidhan Bachao rallies scheduled for 25th and 26th April stand postponed. The Samvidhan Bachao rallies will resume from 27th April onwards," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Busy Day at Attari Border As Indians, Pakistanis Return Home (Watch Videos).

The Congress party on April 20 announced the launch of a nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign across the country from April 25, which will continue till May 30, the party said in a statement.

The terrorist attack on Tuesday in Pahalgam targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)