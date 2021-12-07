Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday said it will continue to oppose the "anti-people" policies of the BJP government.

"Congress party is vibrant and only unifying force in the country, it will continue to remain at the forefront to serve people. We will continue to oppose the anti-youth and anti-people policies of the BJP government," JKPCC president G A Mir said after launching a party membership drive here.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found From House in Dum Dum.

Mir claimed that inflation, rising unemployment and economic crisis have pushed people towards backwardness.

He urged the people to join the Congress party in its endeavour to defeat the policies of the BJP government, "which is responsible for the miserable condition of people".

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Assaulted with Hammer, Iron Rods in Faridabad Over Old Enmity; Two Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)