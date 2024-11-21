Latur (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Congress leader and candidate from Latur city constituency Amit Deshmukh said on Wednesday that voters in Latur district had supported the party and Maha VIkas Agadhi government will be formed in the state.

"In Latur, I went to several areas and spoke to voters. I could see them standing by Congress with a lot of excitement. I feel that in Latur Congress will win all the seats," Deshmukh told ANI.

Latur district consists of 6 assembly seats, including one reserved seat.

"Voting percentage has been good...this is a vote for change and in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi's govt will be formed," he said.

Deshmukh was in the electoral contest against Bharatiya Janata Party's Archana Chakurkar.

The voting for assembly polls concluded earlier today at 6 om, with a fiery battle between the two major alliances, Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA).

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145 in 288-member assembly. (ANI)

