New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Heavy traffic was witnessed on roads near the Nizamuddin Bridge here after a container truck overturned on Tuesday causing serpentine queues of vehicles in the area, traffic police said.

No casualties or injuries were reported, they said.

Both the container and the truck were removed from the stretch using cranes and the flow of traffic was regulated, they said.

According to traffic police, a container truck overturned on the road near the Nizamuddin Bridge on Tuesday morning which led to traffic congestion. First the container overturned and subsequently, the truck also overturned, a traffic police official said. However, no injuries were reported, the official said.

A team of traffic police personnel deployed a crane and managed to get the truck removed from the road. However, since the container was very heavy, other cranes which had the capacity to pull such a huge container was brought in, he said, adding the container was finally removed from the particular stretch by evening.

However, to ease traffic congestion on the specific route, necessary diversions were made, the traffic official said.

"After hours of efforts, both the truck and the container were removed from the road and traffic was regulated," he added.

Meanwhile, vehicles were also seen moving slowly near Akshardham Temple due to heavy traffic jams there. The breakdown of two DTC buses near Maharani Bagh intersection also led to traffic congestion. PTI AMP

