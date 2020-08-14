By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials have left for United States to accept the delivery of the Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) or VVIP aircraft Air India One.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says Govt Has Issue Formal Approval for Permanent Commission to Women Officers in the Indian Army: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

Top government sources told ANI, "A joint team of senior officers from National Carrier Air India, VVIP security personnel and senior government officials are on the way to the US to accept the delivery of the VVIP's flight Air India One," the top government sources told ANI.

One out of two Boeing-777 ER aircraft is ready for delivery in August to India, which is especially designed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Also Read | Hapur Rape Case Accused Arrested by UP Police, 'Shot in Leg' After He Attempted to Flee.

"All tests have been done and interior finishing is also completed of Air India One (B-777) aircraft, United States aviation watchdog Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Supplementary Type Certificate (STC) to the AI One," confirmed the government sources to ANI.

FAA has approved type certificate to the Air India One which means aircraft is ready for use.

"As soon aircraft comes under Indian authority it can be operational," the sources further said.

Two custom-made B-777 aircraft are especially used for the Prime Minister, President, and Vice-President of India.

"Air India One is equipped with advance and secure communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function at mid-air without hacked or taped," the sources who are familiar with the details told ANI.

VVIP aircraft B-777 is a replacement of wide-body aircraft Boeing B747 jumbo aircraft which call sign is AIR INDIA ONE, new aircraft is highly advanced and customised aircraft. The interior design of the aircraft is very attractive, which was modified recently by Boeing.

"Interior work of the aircraft has done, there is a big suit/cabin for the VVIP, the mini medical centre has established in the aircraft, aircraft has standard space for the press conference. Rear seats are the economic class which is comfortable and spacious. Rest seats are business class. B777 aircraft can fly over 17 hours continuously," informed the sources.

Air India will receive the aircraft and later handed over to Indian Air Force (IAF). After that newly aircraft de-registered and fresh registration SOP will be placed in the process because VVIP aircraft will operate under IAF. Air India pilots will also part of the aircraft till the expertise. Aircraft's maintenance remains unchanged Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) taking care.

The new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIPs guest is equipped with advance defence system and operated by IAF pilots. The original colour of Air India B777 has totally changed from the inside and outside of the aircraft, colour and design of the aircraft's was approved by Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Air India spokesperson refused to comment on (SESF) aircraft for VVIP, citing security reason. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)