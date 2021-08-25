Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 25 (ANI): A group of armed assailants shot dead a contractor outside his house over non-payment of extortion money on Tuesday night in Gaya.

The victim has been identified as Santosh Yadav.

Following the death of the contractor, there is a sense of panic in the locality.

The relatives of the deceased said that the assailants were trying to extort money and had killed the contractor when he did not pay them.

"At 10 PM at night, we received information about a person being shot at Bangla place. After that, we started an investigation into the matter. We got to know about his relatives who had come home with his body from Magadh Medical College. Santosh had a dispute with a neighbor. The relatives of the deceased have given the names of four-five neighbours. Raids are being conducted," said the town DSP Rajkumar Shah.

Investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

