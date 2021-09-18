Ghaziabad, Sep 18 (PTI) A Station House Officer (SHO) here has been suspended for allegedly beating a roadside cafe owner for opening the kiosk at night, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 9.30 pm. The shopkeeper, Chandan Singh, alleged that SHO, Kaushambi police station, Mahendra Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 per month as bribe incase he wanted to open the shop till late night, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Man Dumps 4 Minor Daughters in 13-Feet Deep Water Tank in Barmer, Later Attempts Suicide.

Although, there was no violation of opening time of the shop as the administration has fixed the time of markets till 11 pm, police said.

A departmental inquiry has been set up against him, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

Also Read | NGT Directs Maharashtra to Deposit Rs 1 Crore as Interim Compensation for Restoration of Water Quality Near Trimbakeshwar.

One head constable of link road police station named Mahavir Singh has also been suspended and a departmental inquiry would be carried out against him for dereliction of duty and some other serious charges, the SSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)