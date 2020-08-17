Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A police inspector has been suspended here for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a woman on WhatsApp, officials said on Monday.

The woman recently had a dispute with her in-laws after which a case was registered in Sikandrabad police station and the investigation was handed over to the inspector, they said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Attack CRPF Bunker in Nehama Area of Kulgam District, 1 Jawan Injured.

The policeman asked for the woman's mobile number and later allegedly starting sending her obscene videos and texts, the officials said.

The woman then approached Bulandshahr SSP and lodged a complaint against the inspector.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

After the allegations against the inspector were verified during preliminary investigation, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh suspended him and issued orders for a departmental inquiry into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)