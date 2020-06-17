Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Coronavirus: 2 Cops, 4 Security Forces Personnel Among 108 New Cases in JK

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:58 PM IST
Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases, including two police personnel and four security forces personnel, taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the union territory to 5,406, officials said.

They said while 27 cases have surfaced in Jammu region, 81 people who tested positive are residents of the Kashmir valley.

The cases detected on Wednesday include 22 people who had recently returned to the union territory from other states.

"These also include an Army man, three CRPF personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir policemen," they added.

Shopian district in south Kashmir had the highest number of cases – 27, followed by Srinagar and Udhampur districts at 17 cases each, the officials said.

They said four districts – Jammu, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar – had no fresh cases.

With Wednesday's fresh cases, the total number of infected people in Jammu and Kashmir reached 5,406.

“Of these, 4,172 are in Kashmir, while 1,234 are in the Jammu region,” the officials said.

The UT has witnessed the death of 64 people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

