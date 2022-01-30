Panaji, Jan 30 (PTI) With the addition of 826 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Goa mounted to 2,38,406 on Sunday, the health department said.

Seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, which took the state's toll to 3,682.

Goa's COVID-19 positivity rate is 28.77 per cent at present, it said.

As 1,582 patients recuperated on Sunday, the overall recovery count rose to 2,25,066.

"With 2,871 samples getting tested during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 18,08,073," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,38,406, new cases 826, death toll 3,682, recoveries 2,25,066, active cases 9,658, samples tested till date 18,08,073.

