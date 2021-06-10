New Delhi, June 10: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Thursday lauded the preparations of the Central government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and said that by December, 19 companies in India will be manufacturing vaccines and the country will have 200 crore COVID vaccine doses.

Nadda while inaugurating the new office building of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh through video conference, said, "Last year we had one testing lab and our testing capacity was at 1500. Today 25 lakh samples are being tested daily and we have 2500 labs. The preparation of the Government of India to combat COVID is commendable and reflects the country's strength."

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we increased our oxygen production from 900 metric tonnes to 9446 MT to provide to the states. Guidelines for COVID-19 Management in Children: Government Discourages Use of Remdesivir, Asks Doctors to Treat Mucormycosis as Emergency.

Within 9 months, India had two vaccines - an unprecedented step in our nation's history. At the beginning of the campaign, only 2 companies were making vaccines. Today, 13 companies are making vaccines in India. By December, 19 companies in India will be making vaccines and India will have 200 crore vaccine doses," the BJP chief said.

Interacting with the party workers at Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP National President said, "In the last two decades, the BJP has shifted from a room to a dedicated office. This office is built on 472 sq kms, it has six floors and 33 rooms, canteens, conference rooms, IT-Social media cells and libraries too. It has every amenity a karyalaya needs."

Nadda said, "There is a difference between an office and a karyalaya. An office runs from 9-5 but a karyalaya runs 24*7. Karyakartas discuss several issues in a karyalaya all the time."

The BJP Chief also appreciated the Centre for the attention being given to the North-eastern states.

"The Northeast was neglected until PM Modi came to power in 2014. Due to the PM's Act East Policy, the government has focused on the Northeast and a lot of developmental work is being done. PM Modi, himself, has visited the NE regions at least 30 times in the last few years," he said.

Talking about the growth of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, he said that BJP has grown rapidly in Arunachal Pradesh in a short span of time.

"We remember that in 1985, the party used to have one MLA. Today, we have formed a government here in Arunachal Pradesh with 48 MLAs. It gives us immense pleasure knowing that the BJP has won in the gram sabha, zila parishad and Itanagar Municipal Corporation elections. In Itanagar Corporation, the BJP won 10 out of 20 seats," he added.

