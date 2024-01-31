New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved the framing of charges against gangster Deepak Pahal, alias Boxer, in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).It is alleged that Deepak Boxer is a member of the crime syndicate of the Jitender alias Gogi gang.

The Special Judge (MCOCA), Chanderjit Singh, reserved the order after hearing the arguments of counsel for the accused and the prosecution.

He was absconding in this case and was arrested on April 15, 2023, after deportation from Mexico in April of this year.

The court took cognizance of the charge sheet against Boxer on July 28, 2023.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against him on July 13.

In this case, 15 other accused are in custody, and charges have been framed against them. The matter is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

On July 11, the Court refused to extend the period of investigation by the Special Cell beyond 90 days in a case against Deepak Boxer.

Deepak Pahal, alias Boxer, was earlier declared an offender on December 9, 2020, in this case, according to the report.

Advocate Virender Mual and Abhishek Thakur appeared for the boxer. Deepak Boxer is also accused in other cases, including extortion, fake passports, etc. (ANI)

