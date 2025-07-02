Gangtok, Jul 2 (PTI) A court in Sikkim's Pakyong district has sentenced a former police head constable to 10 rigorous imprisonment in a drugs case.

A special Judge in Pakyong district on Tuesday sentenced Pem Tshering Bhutiato to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine under the Sikkim Anti Drugs Act (SADA) on Tuesday.

Bhutia was convicted of possession of a commercial quantity of drugs in a case dating back to 2021.

Following the verdict, the SSP of Pakyong district, Paru Ruchal that the verdict sends a strong message that the law treats everyone equally—no one is above the law, not even police personnel. Any member of the police force found to be involved in drug-related offences will face the same strict legal consequences as any other offender.

The SSP said the Pakyong Police has adopted a proactive and zero-tolerance approach toward combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Through continuous surveillance, strategic interventions, and rigorous enforcement of the law, the police are determined to root out the menace of drugs from society.

