New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday listed the MCOCA case against Ex AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and others for hearing arguments on the charge.

Balyan and other persons are charge-sheeted in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Meanwhile, the court asked Delhi police to expedite the investigation and file a supplementary charge sheet against accused Amandeep Singh Lochab before the next date.

Special judge (MP-MLA) listed the matter for hearing arguments on the charge on behalf of the Delhi police on August 23.

Balyan is in custody after his arrest on December 4, 2024, in this case. He was charged by way of a supplementary charge sheet.

The court has already taken cognisance of the main offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on February 24.

On July 15, Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet against two more accused, Vikas Gehlot and his wife Veenita. Delhi police have invoked Section 25 of the Arms Act against the accused Veenita.

It is claimed by the police that at the instructions of his husband Vikas Gehlot, Veenita transported the firearm and ammunition from the house of Vikas to the house of a relative. On April 17, arms and ammunition were recovered from their relative's house. A seizure memo was also prepared for this.

The Ballistic Expert's opinion is also on record, and a Sanction under section 39 of the Arms Act, 1959 has also been obtained, the court had noted.

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for Naresh Balyan. Naresh Balyan's bail petition is pending before the Delhi High Court. His earlier bail plea was rejected on May 27 by the Rouse Avenue court. Delhi police have filed a supplementary charge sheet under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan.

In this case, the Delhi police have charged the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba. Baba is the real brother of Kapil Sangwan. (ANI)

