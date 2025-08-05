Mumbai, August 5: With Independence Day 2025 fast approaching, citizens are preparing to observe one of India's most significant national observances. On Friday, August 15, 2025, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day, marking the day it became independent of British rule in 1947. However, many are wondering and eager to know the exact day and time when India achieved freedom from colonial shackles. In this article, we at LatestLY shed light on this very query.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Indian citizens to offer their views, ideas, and suggestions for his traditional Independence Day address. This year, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day. On X, he wrote, “As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App...” Is It 78th or 79th Independence Day Celebration on August 15, 2025? Here’s All You Need To Know As India Gears Up for Swatantrata Diwas.

Exact Time And Day When India Got Independence on August 15, 1947:

India attained independence at the exact stroke of midnight, as August 14 turned into August 15, 1947. The day India gained freedom fell on a Friday. The formal transfer of power from British rule took place precisely at 12:00 am on Friday, August 15, 1947. To mark this historic event, a special session of India’s Constituent Assembly began at 11:00 PM on August 14. Just as the clock struck midnight, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech. This moment not only marked the end of nearly two centuries of British rule but also the birth of the world’s largest democracy.

Jawaharlal Nehru's Historic 'Tryst With Destiny Speech (Watch)

Tricolour Of India and Its Story

The National Flag of India was adopted in its present form on July 22, 1947, just weeks before India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. It was first used as the national flag of the Dominion of India and continued to serve as the flag of the Republic of India after January 26, 1950. Commonly called the Tricolour, the flag is a powerful symbol of national pride, unity, and identity. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

The flag features three horizontal bands of equal size: saffron at the top symbolising courage and sacrifice, white in the middle representing peace and truth, and green at the bottom for growth and prosperity. At the centre of the white band is a navy blue Ashoka Chakra with 24 spokes, taken from the Lion Capital at Sarnath. The flag follows a 2:3 width-to-length ratio, and the chakra stands for the eternal wheel of law and progress.

Preparations For Independence Day 2025 at Delhi's Red Fort

The Delhi Police imposed a ban on the use of drones or other aerial devices in the national capital ahead of Independence Day 2025. According to an order by Police Commissioner SBK Singh, the ban will be in place from August 2 to 16.

According to the order, flying a drone or other unmanned aerial vehicle during this time may result in a one-year jail sentence and a ₹5,000 fine. The action came days after Singh took over as police commissioner at the Delhi Police headquarters on Ashoka Road.

