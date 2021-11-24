New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) "What courts do is a thankless job, they only earn ire of the populist," the Delhi High Court Wednesday observed while hearing a batch of pleas relating to illegal squatting and vending activities in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh made the observation when the counsel representing New Delhi Traders Association was stressing that even the earlier judgements of the apex court stated that vendors do not have the absolute right and they have to be balanced with others' rights.

The counsel was relying on various judicial decisions in support of his plea challenging the validity of the Street Vendors Act.

Reacting to the observation of the bench, senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, appearing for the association, said "If the court is made to feel like that then where we are proceeding to.

"Be it any community from the smallest to the biggest, whenever anything happening is unfair, everyone comes before your lordship. If your lordship is not going to come up if this activity is not stopped, what kind of system we are going to have,?" he submitted.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 8.

The court is seized off a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Street Vendors Act, its implementation, certain provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2019 and other connected issues raised by various market associations and vendors and hawkers.

The court had earlier observed, "we can't let the city go to the dogs, we are here to protect the rule of law”.

It had expressed concern over the rising number of street vendors in the city in which the majority of them are sitting illegally.

