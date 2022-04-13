Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 12 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,909, officials said.

Of the new cases, two were reported from the Jammu division while the rest were from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded eight new cases while Budgam registered two new infections, officials said.

Seventeen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 77 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,082, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

