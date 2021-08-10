Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and death toll to 36,848, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 1,947 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,61,499.

Out of 1,338 new cases reported on Tuesday, 315 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 492 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 22,676.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.05 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.31 per cent.

Out of 31 deaths reported on Tuesday, 8 were from Dakshina Kannada followed by Uttara Kannada (4), Bengaluru Urban and Hassan (3), Kolar and Mysuru (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 378, followed by Bengaluru Urban (315), Chikkamagaluru (93), Udupi (92) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,097, followed by Mysuru 1,74,081 and Tumakuru 1,18,343.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,06,980, followed by Mysuru 1,70,545 and Tumakuru 1,16,415.

Cumulatively, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone.

