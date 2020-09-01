Amravati (Maha), Sep 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 5,898 after 148 people, including 13 central jail inmates, were detected with coronavirus infection on Tuesday, while four deaths took the toll to 135, an official said.

The district now has 1,346 active cases as 4,417 people have been discharged so far, including 129 during the day, he added.

Also Read | What Are the Best Investment Apps Right Now?.

"The deceased comprise 77-year-old, 62-year-old and 70-year-old males and a 65-year-old woman," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)