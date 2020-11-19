Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Karnataka registered 1,849 fresh cases of coronavirus and 26 related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 8.67 lakh and the toll to 11,604, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,800 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,849 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 1,048 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of November 19 evening, cumulatively 8,67,780 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,604 deaths and 8,30,988 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 25,169 active cases, 24,571 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 598 are in ICU.

Fourteen out of the total 26 deaths reported are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Tumakuru 2, and Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Mysuru and Vijayapura 1.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 1,048, Tumakuru 103, Vijayapura 78, Mysuru, Hassan and Dakshina Kannada 54, Shivamogga 53, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3.60 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 49,751 and Ballari 37,964.

A total of over 98.59 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 1.18 lakh were tested on Thursday alone, and 25,101 among them were rapid antigen tests.

