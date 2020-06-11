Bengaluru, June 11 (PTI) Karnataka reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and three related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 6,245 and the toll to 72, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 114 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 204 new cases 157 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra.

As of June 11 evening, cumulatively 6,245 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 72 deaths and 2,976 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,195 active cases, 3,185 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 10 are in ICU.

The three dead include- a 35-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban diagnosed with ILI.

A known case of chronic liver disease, he was admitted on June 7 at a designated hospital, and died on June 10.

A 60-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban diagnosed as ILI.

A known case of Diabetes mellitus and ischemic heart disease.

He was admitted on June 9 at a designated hospital, and died on June 11.

Also, a 28-year-old woman from Raichuru diagnosed as SARI.

With a history of inter district travel to Bidar, she was admitted on May 30 at a designated hospital, and died on June 8.

Among the districts where new cases were reported,Yadgiri accounts for 66 cases, followed by Udupi 22, Bengaluru urban 17, Kalaburagi 16, Raichur 15, Bidar 14, Shivamogga 10, Davangere 9, Kolar 6, five each from Mysuru and Ramanagara, Vijayapura 4, three each from Bagalkote and Uttara Kannada, two each from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan, and one each from Bengaluru rural, Chikkamagaluru and Koppal.

Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 969 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 796 and Yadgir 735.

Among discharges also Udupi tops the list with total 349 discharges, followed by Bengaluru urban 299 and Kalaburagi 285.

A total of 4,16,506 samples were tested so far, out of which 8,000 were tested on Thursday alone.

So far 4,02,105 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 7,502 were reported negative today.

