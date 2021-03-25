Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Karnataka has recorded 2,523 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the gross to 9.78 lakh and the toll to 12,471, the Health department said on Thursday.

This is for the third consecutive day that the state has reported over 2,000 fresh cases.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 1,623 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 1,192 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of March 25 evening, cumulatively 9,78,478 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,471 deaths and 9,47,781 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 18,207 active cases, 18,057 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 150 are in ICU.

Among 10 deaths reported on Thursday, 6 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 2, and one each from Ballari and Belagavi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,623, Udupi 145, Kalaburagi 100, Mysuru 89, Bidar 78, Dakshina Kannada 72, followed by others.

A total of over 2.07 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,396 were tested on Thursday alone. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)