Raipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 1,47,866 on Tuesday after 2,619 people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have been discharged post recovery increased to 1,19,350, an official said.

Twenty deaths recorded during the day, 15 of which took place on Monday and earlier, increased the toll to 1,306, he said.

"A total of 423 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,918 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 27,210 active cases," the official informed.

"The worst-hit Raipur district reported 339 new cases, taking its total count to 37,999, including 499 deaths. Korba recorded 202 cases, Jangir-Champa 195, Durg 195, Raigarh 189, Bilaspur 146, Rajnandgaon 146 and Bastar 101," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,47,866, New cases 2,619, Death toll 1,306, Recovered 1,19,350, Active cases 27,210, People tested so far 14,14,069.

