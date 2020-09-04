Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Forty-nine more fatalities due to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the death toll to 1,739 while 1,498 new cases took the infection tally to 60,013 on Friday.

Fourteen fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, six from Mohali, five from Amritsar, four from Jalandhar, three each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Patiala and two each from Rupnagar and Gurdaspur and one each from Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, as per a medical bulletin. Among the places which reported new cases were Jalandhar (210), Ludhiana (184), Patiala (184), Mohali (138), Gurdaspur (108), Bathinda (101) and Amritsar (92). A total of 1,272 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far 42,543 people have been cured of the infection, the bulletin said.

There are 15,731 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Eighty critical patients are on ventilator support while 501 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With a collection of 22,992 more samples for COVID testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 11,44,008 in the state, it said.

