Pune, Oct 31 (PTI) Pune reported 757 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 3,23,577, while 350 people were discharged and 23 died of the infection, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district is 7,880, he said.

"Pune city limits accounted for 373 of the 757 cases, taking its count to 1,61,334. Pimpri Chinchwad's caseload increased by 146 to reach 87,740," he said.

