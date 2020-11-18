Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 13 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 469, while 661 fresh cases pushed the tally to 31,402.

Three deaths were reported from Kangra and Kullu each, two each from Mandi and Shimla, one each from Chamba, Kinnaur and Bilaspur, according to health department data.

A total of 519 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 24,002.

Twenty-three people have migrated out of the state, the health department said.

The state currently has 6,901 active COVID-19 cases.

