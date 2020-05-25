India News | COVID-19 Cases in Mathura Rise to 64

Mathura (UP), May 25 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district rose to 64 on Monday after four more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Two cases each of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were from Kathauti Kua area and from Radhika Vihar colony in Mathura city, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

Also Read | Pune Reports 459 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises to 7,300: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

The four people were in a quarantine centre and have been shifted to an isolation ward for treatment, the official said.

Out of the total 64 infections, there are 17 active cases of the pathogen and 43 people have recovered. Four people have died so far due to the pandemic, the district magistrate added. PTI

Also Read | Home-Delivery of 'Shahi Litchi' Begins in Bihar, Govt Officials Say No Correlation With Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)