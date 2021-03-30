Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported four more Covid-19 deaths and 980 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the total death toll to 3,147 and the total infection count to 2,89,694, a Health Department bulletin said.

While two fatalities were from Ambala district, a death each was reported from Hisar and Faridabad districts.

Among the districts which reported a spike in cases included Gurugram (161), Panipat (143), Ambala (109), Kurukshetra (104) and Panchkula (102) districts.

The number of active cases in the state was 9,437. The recovery rate was 95.66 percent, the bulletin said.

