Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): A curfew will be imposed in the Aluva region from today midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19, Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar Kumar announced on Wednesday.

"A curfew will be imposed in the Aluva region from today midnight due to the serious spread of the disease. Aluva region contains Aluva municipality and 6 panchayats. The wholesale business is allowed from 7 am to 9 am. Essential services allowed from 10 am to 2 pm. Medical shops can open for 24 hours," Kumar said at a press conference here.

The minister informed that three nuns, who were working at a relief settlement at Thrikkakkara tested positive for coronavirus.

"This relief settlement will convert into a cluster. There are 140 people living here. A fish market in Muvattupuzha will also be closed down from today. All should inform police and Panchayat authorities about any marriage function or any funeral takes place," he said.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,038 new COVID-19, the highest single-day spike so far, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"Out of the new cases, 226 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram. The number of active cases now stands at 8,818," he said. (ANI)

