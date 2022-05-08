New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded ta 5.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

A total of 26,647 Covid tests were conducted in the national capital on Saturday, it showed.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Man Slits Friend's Throat for Talking on Phone for Long; Arrested.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 infection tally rises to 18,94,254, while the death toll stands at 26,179, according to the bulletin.

The city reported 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns That 'No Religious Events To Take Place on Roads'.

It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)