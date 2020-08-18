Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Punjab government has imposed additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from Tuesday (August 18) till further orders.

The Punjab government said that on account of a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in urban areas, it was felt necessary to impose additional restrictions on certain activities in all the cities of the State.

Accordingly, additional restrictions have been imposed within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab from today to till further orders.

The movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab. However, essential activities including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes would be permitted.

Similarly, all industries running into 2-3 shifts would also remain open.

The restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units would remain open till 8.30 pm. Apart from this, shops and shopping malls would remain open till 8.00 pm. Notably, the restaurants/ hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends would remain open till 8.30 pm.

In addition, shops other than those dealing in essential commodities and shopping malls throughout the state would remain closed on Sundays as per guidelines dated 31.07.2020. Besides this, shops (other than those dealing in essential commodities) and shopping malls in three cities of Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar shall also remain closed on Saturdays till further orders.

The Punjab government has requested the people to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturdays and Sundays in the big towns of Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar. (ANI)

