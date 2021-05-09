Hyderabad, May 9: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state. According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and other paramedical staff will also be hired to handle the current surge in infections.

Those who have completed MBBS would be appointed temporarily. They would be paid well and suitably recognised for extending their valuable services to the state, Rao was quoted as saying.

"The CM urged the young doctors to come forward to serve people facing difficult times.. The CM also appealed to the qualified nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, and paramedics to come forward and offer their services," it said.

Rao gave the direction to hire the doctors at a high- level review meeting held here on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. No Lockdown in Telangana: CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Rules Out Lockdown, Says It Cripples Public Life, Economy.

During the meeting, officials said there are 7,393 beds in government hositals and 2,470 oxygen and 600 ventilators beds available in the state. The CM also spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and briefed him on the measures taken by his government to curb the spread of virus.

Rao suggested that priority be given to cab and auto drivers, bus conductors and those delivering LPG gas cylinders, under the ongoing vaccination drive.

The Union Minister then assured the CM that he would look into his suggestions, the release added. Later, Modi called the CM over phone and thanked him for the suggestions.

"Your (KCR's)suggestions are good and we will implement them. I thank you for the good suggestions," the release quoted Modi as saying. The CM had urged the Centre to supply more oxygen and Remdesivir injections to the state, to which Modi responded positively, it added.

According to a separate release, Rao announced that 5 kgs rice would be distributed free for all the white ration card holders in the state. The CM also announced that 80,000 additional private school teachers in the state would receive Rs 2000 financial aid and 25 kgs of rice per month till schools reopen.

