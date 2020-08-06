Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (PTI) With 1,034 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's tally crossed the 67,000-mark on Thursday, while 27 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state Health Department said.

The tally of 1,034 took the number of positive cases in the state to 67,811, said a release by the Health Department.

As many as 27 persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state, taking the toll to 2,584, it said.

The release said 917 persons also recovered and discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 50,322.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 67,811, new cases 1,034, deaths 2,584, discharged 50,322, active cases 14,905, people tested so far 9,03,782.

