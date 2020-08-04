New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Gymnasiums and yoga institutes in Delhi are unlikely to re-open from Wednesday as no new order has so far been issued by authorities to allow them in the national capital, officials said.

On July 31, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order lifting restrictions on night curfew and since then, the DDMA has not issued other orders giving relaxations under ''Unlock-3'' phase.

Asked whether gymnasiums and yoga centres will be allowed in Delhi from Wednesday, a top official said, "The government has already issued status quo orders."

Another official said, "Such establishments (yoga institutes and gymnasiums) will not be allowed to re-open from Wednesday as the COVID-19 threat may loom large".

However, in its "Unlock-3" guidelines issued on July 29, the Centre had allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5.

According to Unlock 3 guidelines, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

Last week, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in Delhi.

However, Lt Governor Anil Baijal overturned the decision as the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and that infection threat is still "far from over".

In a recent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sought his direction to Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets.

In a recent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sought his direction to Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets.

In the letter, Sisodia has also said that the AAP government would again send the proposal to LG.

The Reds won the second game 4-0.

“It's definitely different,” Gardenhire said.

“You can use your bullpen a lot different, earlier in the game and try to get through that part. We had, you know, opener in both games, so we had to use a lot of pen guys.”

A shorter game can take less of a toll on a team's bullpen, and it also presents a chance for a dominant starter to shine.

“Sounds obvious, but everything happens faster. It's almost like one good way to look at it is the first inning becomes the third inning,” Reds manager David Bell said before Sunday's games.

“I remember in the minor leagues seeing a lot of pitching gems in the seven-inning games, so I think it's an opportunity for starting pitchers — to really from pitch one, you can see the end a little bit quicker.”

Sure enough, Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer threw a two-hit shutout in the second game against Detroit. But that effort took 2 hours, 36 minutes, and the opener was played in 2:25. That would feel short if it were a nine-inning game, but it wasn't like the Reds and Tigers just breezed through the day.

The Tigers have another doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against St. Louis — if the Cardinals can play.

There was a time when doubleheaders were a constant presence in the majors. The Boston Braves played a record 46 of them in 1945, according to SportRadar. But last year, there were only 33 doubleheaders total, and the New York Yankees led the way with seven.

Now these seven-inning doubleheaders are a possibility every team should be prepared to face.

“We'll do our best when that's in front of us, try and win those games. Obviously, it's a little bit different,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“You know, it's hard to know how you attack those days until you're there and what the day before looked like, what the days coming up look like — who's on the mound those days? Those are all things you kind of factor in as you get closer. I don't know how much necessarily changed, other than it's a little bit different circumstances that we have to navigate.” (AP)

