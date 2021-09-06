Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported two more COVID-19 related fatalities, raising the death toll to 9,685, while 16 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,573.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the two deaths were reported from Mahendergarh district of the state.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Gurgaon and four from Panchkula districts.

The number of active cases in the state is 273, the bulletin said.

The total recoveries in the state so far is 7,60,271 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, it stated.

