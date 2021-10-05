Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Haryana reported one Covid-related death on Tuesday as 14 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,70,938.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll reached 9,875 after one fatality was reported from Panchkula district.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon and Yamunanagar reported five and seven cases, respectively.

The total active cases in the state were 110 while the overall recoveries were 7,60,780.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

