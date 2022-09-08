Shimla, Sep 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded one coronavirus-related death on Thursday as 62 fresh cases pushed the state's total infection count to 311,533, an official said.

So far, the virus has claimed 4,183 lives in the state.

An 80-year-old man died due to the disease in Solan district on Thursday, the official said.

The state also recorded 125 recoveries, he added. The number of recoveries has reached 306,911.

The active case count stood at 419, as on Thursday.

