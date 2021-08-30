Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 105 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Monday taking the number of infected people to 3,25,253, while the union territory registered no fresh death due to the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 30 were from the Jammu division and 75 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 48 cases, followed by 14 cases in Doda district.

The number of active cases rose to 1,264 in the union territory, while 3,19,582 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,407 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 44 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

