Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 165 new Covid cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,56,456, officials said.

Of the new cases, 112 were reported from the Jammu division and 53 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

Also Read | Godavari Flood: Indian Navy Conducts Rescue, Relief Operations in Marooned Villages in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru District.

The death toll stands at 4,758.

No Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Also Read | Mission Shakti: Ministry of WCD Issues Detailed Guidelines for Scheme.

There are 815 active cases of Covid in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,50,883, they added.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)