Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 192 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,38,390 while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 58 were from the Jammu division and 134 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 63 cases followed by 33 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,696 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,32,205, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,489.

According to officials, there are 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.

