Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 540 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,49,873 while two more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 312 were from the Jammu division and 228 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 131 cases followed by 89 cases in Srinagar district, they said.

There are 7,424 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,37,708, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,741.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening.

