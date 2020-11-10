Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 10 (ANI): A total of 6,010 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported in Kerala on Tuesday.

According to the state government, 5,188 people were infected through contact while the source of contact was not traceable in 653 cases and 69 medical and paramedical personnel were among those infected.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: What Happens After A Party Wins Vidhan Sabha Polls? How Is A Government Formed?.

The district-wise figures for those who tested positive for coronavirus are Kozhikode (807), Thrissur (711), Malappuram (685), Alappuzha (641), Ernakulam (583), Thiruvananthapuram (567), Kollam (431), Kottayam (426), Palakkad (342), Kannur (301), Pathanamthitta (234), Wayanad (112), Idukki (89) and Kasaragod (81). Of those diagnosed with viral infection, 100 are those who came to the state from outside.

The numbers for the locally transmitted cases from the districts are Kozhikode (759), Thrissur (685), Malappuram (645), Alappuzha (628), Ernakulam (375), Thiruvananthapuram (436), Kollam (425), Kottayam (420), Palakkad (182), Kannur (220), Pathanamthitta (180), Wayanad (104), Idukki( 57) and Kasargod (72).

Also Read | Babubarhi Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JD(U)’s Mina Kumari Wins, Elected as MLA.

A total of 4,15,158 persons have so far been cured from the disease in the state with 6,698 patients recovering today.

The death toll has gone up 1,742 and active cases stand at 78,694.

A total of 3,16,359 people are under isolation in various districts of the state of which 2,97,041 are under home or institutional quarantine and 19,318 are in hospitals.

A total of 2,039 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

There are 616 hotspots in Kerala with eleven new hotspots declared in Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Ernakulam districts while seven areas were excluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)