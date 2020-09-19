Leh, Sep 19 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 73 new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, taking the cumulative figures to 3,708 infections and 49 fatalities, according to an official bulletin.

There are 993 active coronavirus cases in the union territory now, out of which 549 are in Leh and 444 in Kargil, it said, adding 2,666 patients have recovered till date.

With the death of one more patient from COVID-19 in Leh district, the total number of deaths in the Union Territory has gone up to 49 -- 28 in Kargil and 21 in Leh.

The bulletin released by the directorate of health services said that out of 73 new cases, 64 were detected in Leh and nine in Kargil.

It said 49 patients in Leh and Kargil were discharged on Saturday after they recovered from the infection.

