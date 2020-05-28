India News | COVID-19 Lockdown: Hyderabad's Clay Pot Sellers Face Decline in Sales

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Clay pot sellers in Hyderabad are experiencing hardships due to a decline in sales amid the COVID-19 induced countrywide lockdown.

Dhoni, a clay pot seller told ANI, "The sales of clay pots have gone down due to COVID-19 lockdown."

According to him, there used to be a spike in the sale of earthen pots during the summer. However, as the nation is under lockdown, it is different this summer. "Amid the fear of COVID-19, very few people are approaching to purchase our products, this summer. Usually, I sell 100-150 pots in a day in this season but now, I could hardly sell 40-50 in a day," he added.

Chandrashekar, another clay pot seller in the city said, "The business has come down by nearly 70 percent. Also, we haven't received the usual stock due to lockdown."

"Although, the business has gotten better with the rise in temperature for the past few days. I hope the sales to continue this way but the lockdown has put a dent in the initial months of our regular business," he added.

Sharada, a buyer said, "It is not good for health to drink refrigerated water. So, we drink water stored in earthen pots throughout the year." (ANI)

