Mumbai, January 20: The Maharashtra government will withdraw cases filed under section 188 of the IPC against the violators of COVID-19 rules "following judicial norms", state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

He didn't assign any reason for announcing the pardon.

"The State Government will withdraw the offenses filed under IPC Section 188 against violators amidst Covid 19 following judicial norms," the home minister tweeted. Maharashtra Budget Session 2021 Likely from March 1: Sources.

The State Government will withdraw the offenses filed under IPC Section 188 against violators amidst Covid19 following judicial norms. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) January 20, 2021

The coronavirus-induced rules came into force in March last year. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants.

As per law, violators of this section can be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

