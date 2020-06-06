India News | COVID-19: Maharashtra Now Has 85 Testing Labs, Says Minister

Aurangabad, Jun 6 (PTI) The number of coronavirus testing laboratories in Maharashtra had reached 85, up from "two to three" when the outbreak began in March, and the plan was to take the figure past 100, state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said private hospitals have been roped in to combat the outbreak and there were ample facilities in the state now.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was thinking of periodic testing for coronavirus of frontline staff in high risk zones.

The state government was positive about starting a super speciality facility in Government Medical College and Hospital here, for which staff will be appointed on temporary contract basis, the minister added.

